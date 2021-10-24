Missouri Bicentennial Minutes

-
Most farms were subsistence-level at statehood. Larger farms were possible with either a large family or with the labor of the enslaved. Settlement followed valleys at first, or clustered in level or open uplands. Later settlers adapted to hill country by using small corn plots and open-range grazing.
Missouri residents of 200 years ago brought local food ways with them, mostly from the mid-South. The typical meal usually included a stew of meat,…
Corn and pork dominated Missourians’ diet in 1821. For example, the Moses Austin household required 900 pounds of pork monthly. Hogs were easier to feed…
Statements by various writers about treatment of the enslaved in Missouri vary from “…being considered almost as one of the…family….” to descriptions of…
A primary reason for the Missouri crisis was Congress attempting to dictate prohibition of slavery. Most Missourians supported the institution, including…
Nearly every stream drainage in settled parts of the state had at least one mill 200 years ago. Grist mills were necessary for converting corn, wheat,…
From territorial days, all able-bodied men in Missouri aged 18-44 provided mandatory service in the Missouri State Militia. Newly-arrived settlers were…
Most immigrants to Missouri suffered at one point from fever, termed “bilious fever” because victims appeared yellow. The most common cause was likely…
This week we mark the bicentennial of the first successful trading expedition from Missouri along the Santa Fe Trail. September 1, 1821, a party of men…
On August 25, 1821, the heirs of James Mills conveyed a tract of 150 arpens, or about 127 acres, to the executors of the estate of Joseph Seawell in Cape…