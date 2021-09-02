© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Education
Missouri Bicentennial Minutes
Southeast Missouri had a key role in the road to Missouri statehood in 1817-1821. The events leading to statehood, and some of the events, people, and lifeways in the area may be unfamiliar to many modern-day Missourians. Currently, Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial, and this program aims to summarize the events leading to statehood, some of the factors affecting Missouri’s entry into the Union, and how people lived and worked during that time 200 years ago.Every Friday morning at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m. and Saturday morning at 8:18 a.m., Bill Eddleman highlights the people, places, ways of life, and local events in Southeast Missouri in 1821.The theme music for the show ("The Missouri Waltz") is provided by Old-Time Missouri Fiddler Charlie Walden, host of the podcast "Possum’s Big Fiddle Show."

MO Bicentennial Minutes: William Becknell Opens the Santa Fe Trail

KRCU Public Radio | By Bill Eddleman
Published September 2, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT
This week we mark the bicentennial of the first successful trading expedition from Missouri along the Santa Fe Trail. September 1, 1821, a party of men led by Captain William Becknell departed from old Franklin on the Missouri River, crossed at the Arrow Rock ferry, and went on to Mexico. They hauled goods they hoped to sell or trade in Santa Fe. Several earlier attempts by Americans to use this route were unsuccessful. One expedition led by August Pierre Chouteau in 1817 got as far as the upper Arkansas River before Spanish authorities arrested them. The Spanish considered trade to be exclusively theirs, and jailed Chouteau and his party for a time. Mexican authorities were more accommodating.

Becknell’s party arrived in Santa Fe on November 15, and stayed and sold their goods for nearly a month. With a $300 investment in goods, Becknell profited by nearly $6000. Becknell and one companion began the return journey December 13, and arrived back in Missouri in January 1822.

A second trip outfitted with 21 men, three wagons, and more goods left Franklin on May 22. The trade proved advantageous to both American and Mexican interests.

Despite high duty paid on goods imported into Santa Fe, traders made huge profits. In the first 20 years, traders sold or traded over $3 million worth of goods, including mules, furs, and Mexican coin and bullion. In fact, this trade contributed substantially to the influx of mules to Missouri, as well as providing a financial boon to the state with the influx of silver. By 1860, there were over 3000 wagons and 9000 men engaged in the Santa Fe trade, including businesses in southeast Missouri.

EducationMissouri Bicentennial Minutes
Bill Eddleman
Bill Eddleman was born in Cape Girardeau, and is an 8th-generation Cape Countian. His first Missouri ancestor came to the state in 1802. He attended SEMO for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri to study Fisheries and Wildlife Biology. He stayed at Mizzou to earn a master of science in Fisheries and Wildlife, and continued studies in Wildlife Ecology at Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Bill Eddleman
