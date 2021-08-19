© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Education
Missouri Bicentennial Minutes
Southeast Missouri had a key role in the road to Missouri statehood in 1817-1821. The events leading to statehood, and some of the events, people, and lifeways in the area may be unfamiliar to many modern-day Missourians. Currently, Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial, and this program aims to summarize the events leading to statehood, some of the factors affecting Missouri’s entry into the Union, and how people lived and worked during that time 200 years ago.Every Friday morning at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m. and Saturday morning at 8:18 a.m., Bill Eddleman highlights the people, places, ways of life, and local events in Southeast Missouri in 1821.The theme music for the show ("The Missouri Waltz") is provided by Old-Time Missouri Fiddler Charlie Walden, host of the podcast "Possum’s Big Fiddle Show."

Missouri Bicentennial Minutes: Reverend Timothy Flint, Chronicler of Early Missouri Life

KRCU Public Radio | By Bill Eddleman
Published August 19, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT
Independent Patriot, issue of August 18, 1821
Sale advertisement for property of Timothy Flint.

An advertisement in the Independent Patriot on August 18, 1821 features property sale by Timothy Flint of Jackson. Rev. Timothy Flint may be the most overlooked chronicler of Missouri during territorial and early statehood days. Born in 1780 in Massachusetts, he graduated from Harvard and became pastor of the Congregational Church in Lunenburg, Massachusetts in 1802.

He became interested in missionary work, and in 1815 was agent for the Connecticut Missionary Society for Kentucky and Ohio. Hearing of possibilities in Missouri, he moved at the encouragement of prominent Presbyterian Stephen Hempstead. His time in Missouri informed his best writing, including his book Recollections of the Last Ten Years in the Valley of the Mississippi. He also came with goods for resale and engaged in building enterprises and land speculation.

Flint hated the “wickedness” of St. Louis, found St. Charles to be little better, and briefly worked as principal of a Presbyterian academy in Louisiana. He then located in Jackson. Flint observed life in New Madrid and Cape Girardeau counties and preached to various groups in the area. His observations of the North Carolina settlers of German ancestry on Whitewater River provide the best surviving profile of this community. He returned to St. Charles in 1821 after the sale, and established a school. While he was successful, his health suffered, and the family returned to New England.

He relocated to Cincinnati in 1827, and published his best-known books in 1826 to 1833. By 1833 he returned to his principal’s job in Louisiana for the remainder of his life. His Recollections illuminate people and lifeways in early Missouri, viewed through the eyes of a New Englander.

