mbm_module.png
Missouri Bicentennial Minutes
Southeast Missouri had a key role in the road to Missouri statehood in 1817-1821. The events leading to statehood, and some of the events, people, and lifeways in the area may be unfamiliar to many modern-day Missourians. Currently, Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial, and this program aims to summarize the events leading to statehood, some of the factors affecting Missouri’s entry into the Union, and how people lived and worked during that time 200 years ago.Every Friday morning at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m. and Saturday morning at 8:18 a.m., Bill Eddleman highlights the people, places, ways of life, and local events in Southeast Missouri in 1821.The theme music for the show ("The Missouri Waltz") is provided by Old-Time Missouri Fiddler Charlie Walden, host of the podcast "Possum’s Big Fiddle Show."

MO Bicentennial Minutes: Professions in Missouri During the Statehood Era

KRCU Public Radio | By Bill Eddleman
Published August 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT
Picture1.png
Family Search, Records of the 1820 census of manufactures, from microfilm.
/
dited summary table of 1820 Missouri manufacturing products from the 1820 U. S. Census.

The overwhelming majority of Missourians in 1821 were farmers, often referred to as planters or yeomen. Some craftsmen even devoted most of their time to farming in order to support families. Other part-time professions were an outgrowth of farming—distilling was a way of preserving part of an apple or corn crop, for example.

Many professions are recognizable today, such as merchant, baker, wagon maker, trapper, miner, or potter. Many men were part-time blacksmiths, who crafted iron or steel items, and a few made all their living at that trade. The term “Smith” referred to any profession working in metal, such as coppersmith, tinsmith, or gun smith.

Common trades rarely mentioned today included cooper (barrel maker), tanner (processed hides into leathers—a smelly profession by all accounts), cobbler (repaired shoes), cordwainer (manufactured new shoes from leather), and joiner or house joiner (joined lighter, ornamental pieces of wood). Some made a living in parts of southeast Missouri extracting tar, turpentine, and rosin from pines.

Full-time craftsmen might establish a shop, often advertising in local newspapers. Most manufacturing operations were small, but some in southeastern Missouri included in the 1820 census of manufactures pertained to lumber, leather, distilling, milling, and mining.

Most skilled workers learned their trade in 1821 by apprenticeship. The parent of an apprentice often drafted a legal agreement with the master craftsman. The youth received training and sometimes room, board, clothing, and education in exchange for payment and labor to the craftsman for a period of years.

Enslaved people were mostly involved in agriculture, but tradesmen might train some individuals to assist in their business. Examples include blacksmithing, tanner, miller, and miner.

Bill Eddleman
Bill Eddleman was born in Cape Girardeau, and is an 8th-generation Cape Countian. His first Missouri ancestor came to the state in 1802. He attended SEMO for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri to study Fisheries and Wildlife Biology. He stayed at Mizzou to earn a master of science in Fisheries and Wildlife, and continued studies in Wildlife Ecology at Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Bill Eddleman
