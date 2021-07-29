© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
mbm_module.png
Missouri Bicentennial Minutes
Southeast Missouri had a key role in the road to Missouri statehood in 1817-1821. The events leading to statehood, and some of the events, people, and lifeways in the area may be unfamiliar to many modern-day Missourians. Currently, Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial, and this program aims to summarize the events leading to statehood, some of the factors affecting Missouri’s entry into the Union, and how people lived and worked during that time 200 years ago.Every Friday morning at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m. and Saturday morning at 8:18 a.m., Bill Eddleman highlights the people, places, ways of life, and local events in Southeast Missouri in 1821.The theme music for the show ("The Missouri Waltz") is provided by Old-Time Missouri Fiddler Charlie Walden, host of the podcast "Possum’s Big Fiddle Show."

Missouri Bicentennial Minutes: Bank of Missouri Suspends Specie Payments

KRCU Public Radio | By Bill Eddleman
Published July 29, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT
Picture1_0.png
Bank of Missouri entry from 1821 St. Louis City Directory.

This week marks 200 years since the first Bank of Missouri suspended specie payments. The Directors of the bank decided to liquidate soon thereafter. The territorial legislature chartered the bank of Missouri on February 1, 1817, with capital of $250,000. The bank soon opened in Auguste Chouteau’s basement in St. Louis, with future governor Lilburn W. Boggs as its first cashier. A branch could open in any county with subscriptions for $40,000 in stock, and one subsequently opened in Ste. Genevieve.

The bank’s charter provided improved safeguards for creditors of the bank in comparison to the Bank of St. Louis, and the legislature required a report at each session. The bank issued notes of $1, $3, $5, and $20, and began to receive land office money for the federal government. By 1819 when the panic began, deposits were nearly $775,000. By September 1820, loans rose quickly and specie fell even faster. Expansion to meet demands of speculation and internal troubles led to the failure of the bank. Liquidation was prolonged and losses large. Poor management made these problems worse, including bank directors receiving loans larger than allowed by the charter.

The excesses of early public banks and the problems presented by the Panic of 1819 were to convince many Missourians that banks and banking systems were inherently evil. General mistrust persisted for over 100 years. Most failed to recognize that properly regulated public banks could dampen economic problems in hard times. Although the 1820 Missouri Constitution allowed chartering of a state bank, mistrust stymied this until 1837, when the General Assembly chartered a new Bank of Missouri. 

Tags

EducationMissouri Bicentennial Minutes
Bill Eddleman
Bill Eddleman was born in Cape Girardeau, and is an 8th-generation Cape Countian. His first Missouri ancestor came to the state in 1802. He attended SEMO for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri to study Fisheries and Wildlife Biology. He stayed at Mizzou to earn a master of science in Fisheries and Wildlife, and continued studies in Wildlife Ecology at Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Bill Eddleman
Related Content