© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
mbm_module.png
Missouri Bicentennial Minutes
Southeast Missouri had a key role in the road to Missouri statehood in 1817-1821. The events leading to statehood, and some of the events, people, and lifeways in the area may be unfamiliar to many modern-day Missourians. Currently, Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial, and this program aims to summarize the events leading to statehood, some of the factors affecting Missouri’s entry into the Union, and how people lived and worked during that time 200 years ago.Every Friday morning at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m. and Saturday morning at 8:18 a.m., Bill Eddleman highlights the people, places, ways of life, and local events in Southeast Missouri in 1821.The theme music for the show ("The Missouri Waltz") is provided by Old-Time Missouri Fiddler Charlie Walden, host of the podcast "Possum’s Big Fiddle Show."

MO Bicentennial Minutes: The Role of Mills in Missouri Life in 1821

KRCU Public Radio | By Bill Eddleman
Published September 23, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT
Picture1.jpg
U. S. Postal Service Image
/
The design for the Missouri Bicentennial commemorative stamp depicts Bollinger Mill and Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Cape Girardeau County.

Nearly every stream drainage in settled parts of the state had at least one mill 200 years ago. Grist mills were necessary for converting corn, wheat, oats, barley, rye, and other seeds to more versatile meal or flour. Thus, mills were usually the first commercial ventures to appear in new settlements. Millstones were initially local sandstone or limestone, which were relatively soft and therefore not ideal. Later, larger mills imported commercially produced granite millstones, which produced superior meal and flour.

Undershot or overshot water wheels provided the power for most mills. Usually damming a stream was necessary to direct water across a mill wheel. Early laws regulated milldams, which might flood neighboring land. Draft animals powered some early mills. Other types of mills were sawmills for processing lumber, often operated at the same site as a grist mills, and rarely fulling mills for processing wool.

Farmers hauled grain by wagon or bagged on pack horses. The milling process resulted in a mix of bran, removed by screening and fed to livestock, and flour. Flour was unbleached, and contained all the germ and most of the partly ground husk of the grain. Most millers kept part of the grain as a fee, then sold it to traders or local merchants.

Grist mills not only served for agriculture and food processing, but served as key social gathering sites for rural neighborhoods in the 1800s and earlier. Most families needed to haul grain to the mill after harvest, usually at about the same harvesting time. The trip to the mill allowed them to renew acquaintances, socialize, perhaps share a meal, and exchange local and regional news.

Tags

EducationMissouri Bicentennial Minutes
Bill Eddleman
Bill Eddleman was born in Cape Girardeau, and is an 8th-generation Cape Countian. His first Missouri ancestor came to the state in 1802. He attended SEMO for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri to study Fisheries and Wildlife Biology. He stayed at Mizzou to earn a master of science in Fisheries and Wildlife, and continued studies in Wildlife Ecology at Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Bill Eddleman
Related Content