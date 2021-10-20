MO DHSS tells Missourians to watch out for scam on social media

The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning of a scam on social media.

People are reporting that they’re getting messages from social media profiles that impersonate their friends or family asking for a $500 gift card in exchange for a large amount of money through Community Services Block Grant funds, according to DHSS.

"The Department of Social Services will not email, text, call, send a message on social media, or ask anyone else to contact an individual to ask for money or gift cards in exchange for more money," said acting DHSS director, Robert Knodell, in a news release.

Anyone who has received a fraudulent text, call, email or message on social media, should call 877-770-8055 or report it at dss.mo.gov.

