Crime & Safety
7747905946_5707aa2cf2_k.jpg
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

MO DHSS tells Missourians to watch out for scam on social media

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published October 19, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT
Dollar bills
The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning of a scam on social media.

People are reporting that they’re getting messages from social media profiles that impersonate their friends or family asking for a $500 gift card in exchange for a large amount of money through Community Services Block Grant funds, according to DHSS.

"The Department of Social Services will not email, text, call, send a message on social media, or ask anyone else to contact an individual to ask for money or gift cards in exchange for more money," said acting DHSS director, Robert Knodell, in a news release.

Anyone who has received a fraudulent text, call, email or message on social media, should call 877-770-8055 or report it at dss.mo.gov.

Copyright 2021 KSMU

Crime & SafetyscamsMissouri NewsMO DHSSCyber SecurityCommunity Services Block Grants
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
