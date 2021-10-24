-
The scam involves Community Block Grant funds
-
Donald Kauerauf said Thursday that as head of the Department of Health and Senior Services, he aims to boost the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rates. He supports masking and other public health measures to decrease coronavirus infections but opposes vaccine mandates. Instead, he said the state should focus on giving residents more information.
-
The money will be used to help hospitals with staffing and to set up five sites to give antibodies to high-risk patients.
-
According to a press release, Gov. Parson accepted a letter of resignation from Dr. Randall Williams earlier on Tues. Apr. 20. Deputy Chief of Staff…
-
Missouri lawmakers are advocating for overlooked populations in Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan.Randall Williams, director of the Department of…
-
There will be nine National Guard teams deployed throughout the state, one for each of Missouri’s Highway Patrol regions, and each team can vaccinate up to 2,500 people per day depending on supply.
-
The head of Missouri's health department says informing communities about the early cases wouldn't have affected policy decisions.