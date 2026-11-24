Join us for a festive celebration at our annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 5 PM.

(The date is subject to change based on weather. If postponed due to a weather delay, the parade will take place on Sunday, December 13.)

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We are excited to announce a partnership with Old Town Cape for this year's Christmas Parade. To make participation even easier, parade floats can be used in both communities' celebrations. We hope you'll join us as we come together to celebrate the season in style with this year's theme, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

Our parade route will remain the same as last year, beginning Uptown and ending near Southern Bank.

The fun doesn't stop when the parade ends! Weather permitting, we'll have several festive activities for families to enjoy, including:

📸 🎅 Photos with Santa in the gazebo

🎨 Christmas crafts for children

📬 A special station where kids can write and mail their letters to Santa

Barbie's Custom Bistro Food Truck will also be set up serving hot dogs, pretzels, cookies, coffee and hot chocolate!

