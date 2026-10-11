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U.S. Grant Symposium

U.S. Grant Symposium

The 2026 Ulysses S. Grant Symposium will take place on November 6.

The annual event, hosted by the Kellerman Foundation, will welcome scholars, historians, authors, and Civil War enthusiasts to explore and discuss the life, career, and legacy of Ulysses S. Grant – with a particular interest in his relationship with Missouri and the greater Midwest.

The U.S. Grant Symposium will take place on Friday, November 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Century Casino & Hotel in Cape Girardeau.

For detailed speaker information, visit U.S. Grant Symposium – November 6 – 7, 2026

Friday, November 6, 2026 (Symposium)

10:00 am – Dr. Willie Redmond: Dr. Nickell Dissertation Review
11:00 am – Curt Fields: Grant At The Crossroads
12:00 pm – Lunch Break
1:30 pm – Gallery Tour w/Gregory Wolk
2:00 pm – John Samson
3:00 pm – Q&A w/Gregory Wolk and Lyle Randolph
4:00 pm – Break
5:00 pm – Interactive Fort Tour of Downtown Cape Girardeau

Saturday, November 7, 2026 (Battlefield Tour)

9:30 am – Charleston, MO
11:30 am – Belmont, MO
12:45 pm – Fort Defiance, IL
2:00 pm – Cairo, IL (Magnolia Manor)

Century Casino Cape Girardeau
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Mary Ann and Bert J Kellerman Foundation
5735872260
junderberg@kellermanfoundation.org
Century Casino Cape Girardeau
777 Main Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701