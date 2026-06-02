Tunes at Twilight - Mark Stoffel & Shad Cobb

Join us for the 2026 Tunes at Twilight summer concert series! Grab your picnic baskets and lawn chairs, and head to the Ivers Square Gazebo located on the new City Hall grounds on Friday, June 5, at 7p.m. for a live, musical performance!

Band: Mark Stoffel & Shad Cobb

Thank you to our event sponsors who continue to make Tunes at Twilight possible!

Another huge thank you to our Tunes at Twilight volunteers, Ivas John, who coordinates the musicians for each Tunes season, and Jerry Lomax, who supplies the sound tech each week.

***Tunes at Twilight is a rain-or-shine event. If the weather does not permit an outdoor concert, Tunes at Twilight is moved indoors to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway in Downtown Cape. Gospel Life Church allows concert attendees to bring coolers, food, and beverages to their venue.

