Tunes at Twilight: Hudson & The Hoo Doo Cats

Old Town Cape’s free concert series Tunes at Twilight returns for its spring series on May 8.

The first performance will feature St. Louis band Hudson & The Hoo Doo Cats. The group is a swinging American roots band whose sound is best described as “JumpSwinginRockinBoogieBluesaBilly.”

You can hear Hudson & The Hoo Doo Cats at Tunes at Twilight at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. Be sure to bring your blanket or lawn chair.

**Tunes at Twilight is a rain-or-shine event. If the weather does not permit an outdoor concert, Tunes at Twilight is moved indoors to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway in Downtown Cape. Gospel Life Church allows concert attendees to bring coolers, food, and beverages to their venue.