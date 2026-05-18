Tunes at Twilight: Hot Club of St. Louis

Old Town Cape’s free concert series Tunes at Twilight will present the Hot Club of St. Louis on May 15.

The acoustic jazz quartet is led by Joe Park and performs classics made famous by Django Reinhardt and the Hot Club of France, as well as original compositions.

You can hear the Hot Club of St. Louis at Tunes at Twilight at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. Be sure to bring your blanket or lawn chair.

You can check out a video of Hot Club of St. Louis here or their Facebook page here.

**Tunes at Twilight is a rain-or-shine event. If the weather does not permit an outdoor concert, Tunes at Twilight is moved indoors to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway in Downtown Cape. Gospel Life Church allows concert attendees to bring coolers, food, and beverages to their venue.