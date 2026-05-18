Tunes at Twilight: Devin C. Williams

Old Town Cape’s free concert series Tunes at Twilight will present Devin C. Williams on May 22.

Williams is a modern-day bluesman blending storytelling and emotion with his skill on the resonator guitar. He has developed a signature sound that mixes traditional blues with a modern edge.

You can hear Devin C. Williams at Tunes at Twilight at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. Be sure to bring your blanket or lawn chair.

Check out Devin C. Williams here.

**Tunes at Twilight is a rain-or-shine event. If the weather does not permit an outdoor concert, Tunes at Twilight is moved indoors to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway in Downtown Cape. Gospel Life Church allows concert attendees to bring coolers, food, and beverages to their venue.