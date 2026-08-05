Tunes at Twilight - David Grier (August 14)

Join us for the 2026 Tunes at Twilight fall concert series! Grab your picnic baskets and lawn chairs, and head to the Ivers Square Gazebo located on the new City Hall grounds on Friday, August 14, at 6:30 p.m. for a live, musical performance!

David Grier is a bluegrass acoustic guitarist based in Nashville. A three-time IBMA guitarist of the year, Grier has been lauded as highly influential and a master flatpicker by music publications and several of his colleagues.

Thank you to our Tunes at Twilight volunteers, Ivas John, who coordinates the musicians for each Tunes season, and Jerry Lomax, who supplies the sound tech each week.