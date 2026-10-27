Trick or Treating at Westwood Family Haunt
Trick or Treating at Westwood Family Haunt
Westwood Family Haunt and Nightmare on Brookwood are neighbors that came together and built blocks of Halloween decorations for all ages. Be sure to park at Dennis Scivally park or outer roads. Please slow down as there are curb to curb full of people.
Westwood Family Haunt
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Westwood Family Haunt
Westwood DriveCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
5735876376
bethanyadams85@yahoo.com