Tin Wallets

Are your pockets overflowing with chapstick, hair ties, and a ton of random trinkets? Join us to make your own personalized Altiod tin wallet to match your style and carry all of your essentials! (ages 12-18)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Teens Only: Parents, please plan to drop your teen off to enjoy this event with their peers.