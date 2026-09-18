Stone Soup Shakespeare: Merry Wives

Bring your chairs, picnic blankets, picnics, and friends!

Join us for a special outdoor performance of Merry Wives by local theatre group Stone Soup Shakespeare!

Alice and Margaret know how to party. When they fold recently married Anne into the mix it’s time to celebrate with stories, and they have a doozy. Enjoy their recounting of their recent hijinks with impoverished and self-proclaimed ladies man, Sir John Falstaff, and his stay in the town of Windsor that was anything but courtly. His attempts at wooing the towns two biggest influencers, and their attempts at keeping him at bay all unfold as Anne takes matchmaking into her own hands in this tale of fun and frivolity in the neighborhood.

Registration is appreciated, but not required. Be sure to bring your own chairs or blanket, snacks, and bug spray, as this event will take place outside! (all ages)