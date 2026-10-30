SEMO Space Week: Trivia Night & Night Sky Observation

TRIVIA NIGHT

Location: Dempster Hall, Room 125

Time: 5-6 PM

Put your knowledge of astronomy and space exploration to the test during Space Trivia Night, hosted by the SEMO Astronomy Club!

Participants will compete individually in a fun, space-themed trivia competition, with prizes available for winners. No advance registration is required, and participation is free and open to everyone.

NIGHT SKY OBSERVATION

Location: Vollink Family Observatory

Time: 6-8 PM

Join us at the Vollink Family Observatory for an evening of night sky observation. Visitors will have the opportunity to observe celestial objects through telescopes, weather permitting. The event is free and open to the public.

The observatory is located on at 1439 Show Me Drive, near the Show Me Center. Observing activities are dependent on suitable weather conditions. Weather-related cancellations will be announced on the Department of Chemistry and Physics Facebook page.