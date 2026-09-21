Science Rocks

Join our favorite scientist, Becky Hicks, for an exciting journey into the world of science! Dive into hands-on experiments, make amazing discoveries, and unleash your inner explorer. Perfect for curious minds of all ages—don’t miss this adventure in learning and fun! (ages 6-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.