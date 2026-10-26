PORCH Initiative will host its inaugural Run South Cape Halloween 5K Run/Walk on October 31.

The event will encourage participants to see South Cape from a new perspective and challenge longstanding neighborhood perceptions. The course will take runners by homes renovated by PORCH, as well as those currently under construction. All ages and skill levels are welcome, and costumes are encouraged. Registration closes on Thursday, October 29.

The Run South Cape Halloween 5K Run/Walk will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 31 at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.

Event Details

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at 8 a.m.

Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau.

5K Run & Walk: $30; $25 for children ages 12 and younger.

1-Mile Fun Run/Walk: $25; free for children ages 12 and younger.

Group discount: $5 off each registration for groups or families of three or more.

Commemorative race T-shirts and finisher medals included for the first 150 5K registrants only.

Costumes encouraged, plus a finish-line Trunk-or-Treat.

For more information, and to register, visit Run South Cape 5K Run & Walk