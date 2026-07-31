Three Rivers College will host its 11th annual “Run 4 The Arts” on September 12.

The event will feature a 4-mile run/walk and 1-mile walk, as well as a Walk & Wag quick loop for pet owners and their leashed furry friends. All proceeds benefit Three Rivers’ fine arts scholarships.

“Run 4 The Arts” will take place Saturday, September 12, at 8 a.m. at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center at Three Rivers College.

Start time is 8 a.m., with packet pick up and same-day registration beginning at 7 a.m. If you can’t make the run, you can still support scholarships and get a T-shirt by signing up as a Virtual Runner.

Register by August 17 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.

Register for "Run 4 The Arts"

Download a registration form.

For more information, visit Run 4 The Arts 2026 | Facebook