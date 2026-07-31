Run 4 The Arts
Run 4 The Arts
Three Rivers College will host its 11th annual “Run 4 The Arts” on September 12.
The event will feature a 4-mile run/walk and 1-mile walk, as well as a Walk & Wag quick loop for pet owners and their leashed furry friends. All proceeds benefit Three Rivers’ fine arts scholarships.
“Run 4 The Arts” will take place Saturday, September 12, at 8 a.m. at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center at Three Rivers College.
Start time is 8 a.m., with packet pick up and same-day registration beginning at 7 a.m. If you can’t make the run, you can still support scholarships and get a T-shirt by signing up as a Virtual Runner.
Register by August 17 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.
For more information, visit Run 4 The Arts 2026 | Facebook
Tinnin Fine Arts Center
$30 entry fee / $20 virtual entry fee
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Tinnin Fine Arts Center
(573) 840-9605
Tinnin Fine Arts Center
2080 Three Rivers BlvdPoplar Bluff, Missouri 63901
(573) 840-9605