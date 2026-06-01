Riverfest: A Great American 250 Year Celebration

The City of Cape Girardeau will honor our nation’s 250th birthday at Riverfest on July 4.

The event will feature live entertainment, family activities, food and beverage vendors, and more. Entertainment on the Themis Street main stage will include Greg Vaughn, Joy Brooker, The Ivas John Band, and Mike Walker’s Lasting Impressions. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to view festivities from the courthouse lawn terraces. The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show over the Mississippi River.

Riverfest will take place on Saturday, July 4, from 3 to 9 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Riverfest Cape