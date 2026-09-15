Meals in a Mug

Learn to make delicious dorm-approved meals in a single microwavable mug! Each month we will make a new recipe, so be sure to come back. (ages 12-18)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

Teens Only: Parents, please plan to drop your teen off to enjoy this event with their peers.