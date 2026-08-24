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MDC Learn to Fish: Fly Casting 101

MDC Learn to Fish: Fly Casting 101

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host Learn to Fish: Fly Casting 101 on September 5.

Fly fishing can be one of the most peaceful fishing experiences in Missouri. This hands-on program for beginners will feature basic fly casting techniques. No experience is required, and all equipment will be provided. The event is free and open to the public, age 10 and up. Registration is required.

Fly Casting 101 will take place on Saturday, September 5, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center. 

To register, visit Events | Missouri Department of Conservation

Cape Girardeau Nature Center
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
(573) 290-5218
https://mdc.mo.gov
Cape Girardeau Nature Center
2289 County Park Drive
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 290-5218