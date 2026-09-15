Old Town Cape and River City Rodders will present the 48th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show on September 20.

Over 250 cars and trucks will be on display, representing over 30 vehicle classes and ranging in years from 1900 through 2026. The car show is free for spectators. Special trophies will also be awarded for Rodder’s Choice, Old Town Cape’s Choice, Best of Show Car, and Best of Show Truck.

Manifolds on Main Street will take place on Sunday, September 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.