Junior Anatomists

Only our bravest patrons will don a lab coat and grab some tweezers...we're dissecting owl pellets! Come learn about the food chain, skeletal structures, and hands-on techniques for exploring animal anatomy. 🦉

This new program is brought to you by the Pizza Hut Foundation's Slice of Literacy grant program. (ages 9-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.