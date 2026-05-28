Jackson Municipal Band with "The Fairytale Essence"
Jackson Municipal Band with "The Fairytale Essence"
The Jackson Municipal Band’s next concert will be July 9 with special guest An Enchanted Evening with "The Fairytale Essence."
The free concert will take place Thursday, July 9, at 7:00 p.m. at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson city park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.
Directions: Entrance to the band shell parking lot is off of Route D across from McCombs Funeral Home.
For more information, visit jacksonmunicipalband.org.
Jackson City Park
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
City of Jackson Parks and Recreation
(573) 243-3568
Jackson City Park
800 Stoneyledge DrJackson, Missouri 63755
5732438141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org