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Jackson Municipal Band with Special Guest Trevor Finlay

Jackson Municipal Band with Special Guest Trevor Finlay

The Jackson Municipal Band’s next concert will be June 18 with special guest Trevor Finlay.

The free concert will take place Thursday, June 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson city park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.

Directions: Entrance to the band shell parking lot is off of Route D across from McCombs Funeral Home.

For more information, visit jacksonmunicipalband.org.

Jackson City Park
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

City of Jackson Parks and Recreation
(573) 243-3568
http://www.jacksonmo.org/Park-System/
Jackson City Park
800 Stoneyledge Dr
Jackson, Missouri 63755
5732438141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.jacksonmo.org/Park-System/