Jackson Municipal Band with Special Guest Steve Schaffner
Jackson Municipal Band with Special Guest Steve Schaffner
The Jackson Municipal Band’s next concert will be August 13 with special guest Steve Schaffner.
The free concert will take place Thursday, August 13, at 7:00 p.m. at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson city park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.
Directions: Entrance to the band shell parking lot is off of Route D across from McCombs Funeral Home.
For more information, visit jacksonmunicipalband.org.
Jackson City Park
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
City of Jackson Parks and Recreation
(573) 243-3568
Jackson City Park
800 Stoneyledge DrJackson, Missouri 63755
5732438141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org