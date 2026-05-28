Jackson Municipal Band with Special Guest Mark Rees

The Jackson Municipal Band’s next concert will be July 16 with special guest Mark Rees.

The free concert will take place Thursday, July 16, at 7:00 p.m. at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson city park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.

Directions: Entrance to the band shell parking lot is off of Route D across from McCombs Funeral Home.

For more information, visit jacksonmunicipalband.org.