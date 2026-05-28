Jackson Municipal Band with Special Guest Jessie Ritter
Jackson Municipal Band with Special Guest Jessie Ritter
The Jackson Municipal Band’s next concert will be June 11 with special guest Jessie Ritter.
The free concert will take place Thursday, June 11, at 7:00 p.m. at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson city park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.
Directions: Entrance to the band shell parking lot is off of Route D across from McCombs Funeral Home.
For more information, visit jacksonmunicipalband.org.
Jackson City Park
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
City of Jackson Parks and Recreation
(573) 243-3568
Jackson City Park
800 Stoneyledge DrJackson, Missouri 63755
5732438141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org