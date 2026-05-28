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Jackson Municipal Band with Special Guest Doug Rees

Jackson Municipal Band with Special Guest Doug Rees

The Jackson Municipal Band’s next concert will be August 6 with special guest Doug Rees.

The free concert will take place Thursday, August 6, at 7:00 p.m. at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson city park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.

Directions: Entrance to the band shell parking lot is off of Route D across from McCombs Funeral Home.

For more information, visit jacksonmunicipalband.org.

Jackson City Park
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

City of Jackson Parks and Recreation
(573) 243-3568
http://www.jacksonmo.org/Park-System/
Jackson City Park
800 Stoneyledge Dr
Jackson, Missouri 63755
5732438141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.jacksonmo.org/Park-System/