Jackson Municipal Band with Special Guest Brandon Bates
Jackson Municipal Band with Special Guest Brandon Bates
The Jackson Municipal Band’s next concert will be July 2 with special guest Brandon Bates.
The free concert will take place Thursday, July 2, at 7:00 p.m. at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson city park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.
Directions: Entrance to the band shell parking lot is off of Route D across from McCombs Funeral Home.
For more information, visit jacksonmunicipalband.org.
Jackson City Park
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
City of Jackson Parks and Recreation
(573) 243-3568
Jackson City Park
800 Stoneyledge DrJackson, Missouri 63755
5732438141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org