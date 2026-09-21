The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation will host its annual Halloween Hoopla on October 23.

Spooktacular activities will include pumpkin decorating, pumpkin bowling, trick or treat bags, and a costume contest for kids ages 12 and under. Costume categories will include best costume, creepiest costume, and funniest costume.

Halloween Hoopla will take place Friday, October 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. No registration is required, and there is a small fee to attend.