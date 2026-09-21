Halloween Hoopla
Halloween Hoopla
The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation will host its annual Halloween Hoopla on October 23.
Spooktacular activities will include pumpkin decorating, pumpkin bowling, trick or treat bags, and a costume contest for kids ages 12 and under. Costume categories will include best costume, creepiest costume, and funniest costume.
Halloween Hoopla will take place Friday, October 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. No registration is required, and there is a small fee to attend.
Shawnee Park Center
$5 per child; tickets at the door
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
City of Cape Girardeau
573-339-6300
Shawnee Park Center
835 SW End BlvdCape Girardeau , Missouri 63703
escifers@gmail.com