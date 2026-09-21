Full STEAM Ahead: All About Me

Dive into discovery at our Hands-on STEAM Learning Stations! Explore, experiment, and create with interactive activities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Perfect for curious minds of all ages—come learn, play, and be inspired. Join us in the program room! This special session will feature FREE book hand-outs, thanks to a generous Slice of Literacy Grant from the Pizza Hut Foundation! (ages 2-5)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.