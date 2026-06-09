Flamenco Fusion Guitar Performance by Gladius

Experience the electrifying sounds of Gladius—award-winning, world-touring Flamenco Fusion guitar virtuoso—live at your library for one night only! With over 1,000 performances nationwide and winner of the 2022 Gwinnett Superstar Award, Gladius delivers a captivating, family-friendly show you won’t want to miss. Registration is appreciated but not required. (all ages)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.