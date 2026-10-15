Fall Local Author Fair

Join us as we get to know local authors and their books and learn about the writing process. This Author Fair will feature local authors, an author panel on the writing process, a panel Q & A session, and a chance for you to purchase their books. These authors write a variety of books for kids, teens, and adults. Everyone is welcome, so gather up your friends, family, and neighbors for this special event!

Refreshments will be available and door prizes will be awarded. Registration is appreciated, but not required.