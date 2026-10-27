Come celebrate the season with our 2nd annual Fall Fair! We're turning our back lawn into a fun-filled event with TONS of activities! Enjoy good food, fun games, prizes, crafts, and a petting zoo!

This will be a mostly FREE event for all ages. The first 50 families will receive a free food voucher to use that day (one per family) so make sure you get here at 12:00pm sharp!

Participants will also have several chances to win prizes:

12:30pm - Diaper Dash (ages 8-13 months)

1:00pm - Chuckin' Pumpkins (ages 6-18+)

2:00pm - Book Walk (two ages groups: 5-12 and 13-18+)

We are excited to partner with:

Happy Camper Hotcakes

BBQ 2 the Rescue

Marcus Theaters

River City Inflatables

Board and Brush

Oswald Appaloosa Horse Ranch