Fall Fair
Fall Fair
Come celebrate the season with our 2nd annual Fall Fair! We're turning our back lawn into a fun-filled event with TONS of activities! Enjoy good food, fun games, prizes, crafts, and a petting zoo!
This will be a mostly FREE event for all ages. The first 50 families will receive a free food voucher to use that day (one per family) so make sure you get here at 12:00pm sharp!
Participants will also have several chances to win prizes:
12:30pm - Diaper Dash (ages 8-13 months)
1:00pm - Chuckin' Pumpkins (ages 6-18+)
2:00pm - Book Walk (two ages groups: 5-12 and 13-18+)
We are excited to partner with:
Happy Camper Hotcakes
BBQ 2 the Rescue
Marcus Theaters
River City Inflatables
Board and Brush
Oswald Appaloosa Horse Ranch
Cape Girardeau Public Library
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark StreetCape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279