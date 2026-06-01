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Downtown Sculpture Exhibition Kickoff

Downtown Sculpture Exhibition Kickoff

Old Town Cape will host its Downtown Sculpture Exhibition Kickoff on June 27.

Selected sculptures for the 2026 Downtown Sculpture Exhibition will be announced at the kickoff, and attendees can meet the artists. The free, family-friendly event will also feature a potter, sidewalk chalk painting, plein air painting, dancers, boat floats in the fountain, button making, live music, and more. Food and craft vendors will be on site, as well.

The Downtown Sculpture Exhibition Kickoff will take place from 5 - 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau.

Downtown Sculpture Exhibition | Facebook

Ivers Square
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Old Town Cape
(573) 334-8085
https://www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/
Ivers Square
44 North Lorimier
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701