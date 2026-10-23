Downtown Perryville will host a Fall Fair on the Square on November 7.

Visitors will celebrate the fall season with food, shopping, and community fun. The event will welcome a variety of vendors including handmade goods, seasonal decor, and one-of-a-kind finds.

The Downtown Perryville Fall Fair will take place Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in historic downtown.

For more information, visit Downtown Perryville Fall Fair | Facebook