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Downtown Perryville Fall Fair

Downtown Perryville Fall Fair

Downtown Perryville will host a Fall Fair on the Square on November 7.

Visitors will celebrate the fall season with food, shopping, and community fun. The event will welcome a variety of vendors including handmade goods, seasonal decor, and one-of-a-kind finds.

The Downtown Perryville Fall Fair will take place Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in historic downtown.

For more information, visit Downtown Perryville Fall Fair | Facebook

Downtown Perryville
Free
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Downtown Perryville Revitalization Comittee
https://www.facebook.com/downtownperryvillemo/
Downtown Perryville
2 W Ste Maries St
Perryville, Missouri 63775
(573) 547-6062
https://www.facebook.com/PerryvilleMayfest/