Downtown Perryville Fall Fair
Downtown Perryville Fall Fair
Downtown Perryville will host a Fall Fair on the Square on November 7.
Visitors will celebrate the fall season with food, shopping, and community fun. The event will welcome a variety of vendors including handmade goods, seasonal decor, and one-of-a-kind finds.
The Downtown Perryville Fall Fair will take place Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in historic downtown.
For more information, visit Downtown Perryville Fall Fair | Facebook
Downtown Perryville
Free
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Perryville Revitalization Comittee
Downtown Perryville
2 W Ste Maries StPerryville, Missouri 63775
(573) 547-6062