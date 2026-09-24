Crisp Museum's Annual Halloween Scavenger Hunt

The Crisp Museum on SEMO's River Campus will hold its annual Halloween Scavenger Hunt during the month of October. Stop by the museum to look for "Scooby-Doo" items throughout the exhibits. Enter with your contact information and the number of "Scooby-Doo" items you spotted. The winner will receive all the candy inside the Crisp Cauldron. A winner will be drawn on October 31 at 4 p.m. The winner does not need to be present to win.