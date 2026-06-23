Contra Dance
Contra Dance
Contra Dance to live music. No experience or partner is needed. All dances are taught and walked through. This dance is FREE to the public.
More information can be found at Cape Girardeau Contra Dancers | Facebook
Christ Episcopal Church
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Dec 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Cape Friends of Traditional Music and Dance
573-334-4706
johndcoffman55@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Miscellaneous musicians
johndcoffman55@gmail.com
Christ Episcopal Church
101 N Fountain StCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701