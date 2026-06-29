City of Jackson - America's 250th Birthday Bash

Jackson will host multiple events throughout the Fourth of July weekend in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The celebration will begin Friday, July 3, with the “Decades of America: 1776–2026” parade stepping off at 5 p.m. in uptown Jackson. At 7 p.m. Friday, there will be a showing of “Cars” (2006) at the bandshell in Jackson City Park.

The festivities continue Saturday, July 4, with "Party in the Park," featuring a car show, live music, vendors, bounce houses, water slides, obstacle courses, and a giant community coloring poster.

Independence Day 5K run/walk , 1-mile fun run will begin at 7:04 a.m. Registration deadline for race is 11 p.m. on July 2. To register visit, Mercy Southeast Health point 5k Run / Walk and one-mile fun run.

, 1-mile fun run will begin at 7:04 a.m. Registration deadline for race is 11 p.m. on July 2. To register visit, Mercy Southeast Health point 5k Run / Walk and one-mile fun run. Annual Mud Volleyball Tournament will be held at Jackson City Park, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Register online at Catalog - Jackson, MO

will be held at Jackson City Park, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Register online at Catalog - Jackson, MO The day concludes with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. over Rotary Lake.

The weekend’s events wrap up with an ice cream social and community worship service starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at the bandshell.