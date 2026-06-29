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City of Jackson - America's 250th Birthday Bash

City of Jackson - America's 250th Birthday Bash

Jackson will host multiple events throughout the Fourth of July weekend in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The celebration will begin Friday, July 3, with the “Decades of America: 1776–2026” parade stepping off at 5 p.m. in uptown Jackson. At 7 p.m. Friday, there will be a showing of “Cars” (2006) at the bandshell in Jackson City Park.

The festivities continue Saturday, July 4, with "Party in the Park," featuring a car show, live music, vendors, bounce houses, water slides, obstacle courses, and a giant community coloring poster.

The weekend’s events wrap up with an ice cream social and community worship service starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at the bandshell.

Jackson City Park
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

City of Jackson Parks and Recreation
(573) 243-3568
http://www.jacksonmo.org/Park-System/
Jackson City Park
800 Stoneyledge Dr
Jackson, Missouri 63755
5732438141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.jacksonmo.org/Park-System/