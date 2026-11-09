Card Making

Handmade cards are a special way to say "I care about you." Use ideas provided or create your own unique design to give to a special someone in your life. (all ages)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.