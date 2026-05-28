Cape Riverfront Market - SEMO Redhawks Fest

Join us for a high-energy celebration of Southeast Missouri State University at the Cape Riverfront Market! The SEMO Redhawks Festival brings together school pride, community spirit, and local flavor for a fun-filled market day.

Show your Redhawks pride while exploring a wide variety of vendors offering fresh produce, handmade goods, and unique finds. Enjoy a lively atmosphere, spirited energy, and plenty of opportunities to connect with fellow fans, students, alumni, and families.

Whether you're a proud alum, current student, or just love the excitement of game day vibes, this festival is the perfect way to celebrate the SEMO community while supporting local businesses.

Wear your red and black and come cheer on the Redhawks with us. It’s a market day you won’t want to miss! SEMO Redhawks Fest | Facebook

To see a list of weekly vendors, visit Cape Riverfront Market | Fresh & Local Downtown and select the date.

For updates on each Saturday's musical guest, visit the Cape Riverfront Market's Facebook page.