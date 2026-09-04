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Cape Parks & Rec: Touch-A-Truck

Cape Parks & Rec: Touch-A-Truck

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host a Touch-A-Truck event on September 18.

Kids and adults will have the chance to touch, explore, and climb on all kinds of big trucks, emergency vehicles, farming equipment and more.

This free event will take place on Saturday, September 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shawnee Park in Cape Girardeau.

Shawnee Park Center
Free
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation
573-339-6340
parks@cityofcape.org
https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks___recreation
Shawnee Park Center
835 SW End Blvd
Cape Girardeau , Missouri 63703
escifers@gmail.com