Cape Muny Band with Special Guest Sam & Jess
Cape Muny Band with Special Guest Sam & Jess
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band performs each Wednesday evening in June and July. Guest artists perform at 7 PM. The Muny Band performs at 7:30 PM.
The free concerts take place each Wednesday evening at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater in Capaha Park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.
— June 10 Concert —
Special Guest: Sam & Jess
Program:
Bandology March, Eric Osterling
Zacetecas March, Genaro Codina, arr. Laurendeau
Symphonic Highlights from Frozen, arr. Stephen Bulla
Tahiti Trot, Vincent Youmans. arr. Dmitri Shostakovich, transcribed Jerry Brubaker
Choreography, Robert Sheldon
Selections from Sweeney Todd, Stephen Sondheim, arr. Stephen Bulla
St. Louis Blues, W.C. Handy. arr. Jay Bocook
Ozark Overture, Charles W. Smith
Capaha Park
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation
573-339-6340
parks@cityofcape.org
Capaha Park
1400 BroadwayCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701