Cape Muny Band with Special Guest Sam & Jess

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band performs each Wednesday evening in June and July. Guest artists perform at 7 PM. The Muny Band performs at 7:30 PM.

The free concerts take place each Wednesday evening at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater in Capaha Park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.

— June 10 Concert —

Special Guest: Sam & Jess

Program:

Bandology March, Eric Osterling

Zacetecas March, Genaro Codina, arr. Laurendeau

Symphonic Highlights from Frozen, arr. Stephen Bulla

Tahiti Trot, Vincent Youmans. arr. Dmitri Shostakovich, transcribed Jerry Brubaker

Choreography, Robert Sheldon

Selections from Sweeney Todd, Stephen Sondheim, arr. Stephen Bulla

St. Louis Blues, W.C. Handy. arr. Jay Bocook

Ozark Overture, Charles W. Smith