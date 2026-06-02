Cape Muny Band Concert
Cape Muny Band Concert
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band performs each Wednesday evening in June and July. Guest artists perform at 7 PM. The Muny Band performs at 7:30 PM.
The free concerts take place each Wednesday evening at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater in Capaha Park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.
Capaha Park
Free
Every week through Jul 29, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation
573-339-6340
parks@cityofcape.org
Capaha Park
1400 BroadwayCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701