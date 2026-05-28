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Cape Muny Band - 2026 Opening Concert

Cape Muny Band - 2026 Opening Concert

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will open its 100th Summer Season on June 3.

The opening concert will feature "Strike Up the Band" by George Gershwin, "El Capitan March" by John Philip Sousa, "A Tribute to Glen Miller" arranged by Henry Gass, “Ozark Overture” by Charles Smith and more. Whitewater Bluegrass Band will be the special guest.

The free concert will take place Wednesday, June 3, at 7:00 p.m. at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater in Capaha Park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.

Program will include:
Strike Up the Band, George Gershwin, arr. Leonard Moss
El Capitan March, John Philip Sousa
Abide With Me, arr. Jay Dawson
A Tribute to Glenn Miller, arr. Henry Gass
El Camino Real, Alfred Reed, arr. Robert Longfield
Salute to Bob Hope, arr. Warren Barker
Recorded by Sinatra, arr. Warren Barker
Ozark Overture, Charles Smith

Capaha Park
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation
573-339-6340
parks@cityofcape.org
https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks___recreation
Capaha Park
1400 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/Parks/Cape-Girardeau-Capaha-Park.aspx