Cape Muny Band - 2026 Opening Concert

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will open its 100th Summer Season on June 3.

The opening concert will feature "Strike Up the Band" by George Gershwin, "El Capitan March" by John Philip Sousa, "A Tribute to Glen Miller" arranged by Henry Gass, “Ozark Overture” by Charles Smith and more. Whitewater Bluegrass Band will be the special guest.

The free concert will take place Wednesday, June 3, at 7:00 p.m. at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater in Capaha Park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.

Program will include:

Strike Up the Band, George Gershwin, arr. Leonard Moss

El Capitan March, John Philip Sousa

Abide With Me, arr. Jay Dawson

A Tribute to Glenn Miller, arr. Henry Gass

El Camino Real, Alfred Reed, arr. Robert Longfield

Salute to Bob Hope, arr. Warren Barker

Recorded by Sinatra, arr. Warren Barker

Ozark Overture, Charles Smith